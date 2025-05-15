Russia sees talks with Ukraine as continuation of "interrupted negotiations" in 2022 – Medinsky

The Russian Federation views the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on 15 May as a "continuation of the peace process" that took place between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of "undermining" those earlier negotiations.

This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, as quoted by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia considers the current talks in Istanbul to be a continuation of the previously interrupted peace process of 2022," he said.

According to him, the Russian delegation has all the necessary authority to conduct negotiations with Ukraine.

Medinsky also stated that Moscow’s objective in Istanbul is to "identify possible solutions and points of convergence."

"The goal of direct negotiations is to sooner or later reach the establishment of a long-term peace by eliminating the fundamental ‘root causes’ of the conflict," he added.

