Russia is ready for compromises in talks with Ukraine in Istanbul – Putin’s aide Medinsky

Russia has expressed its readiness to resume negotiations and consider possible compromises with Ukraine during talks in Istanbul.

This was stated by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Putin and head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, according to Russian media, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Russia is ready to resume the negotiation process in Istanbul and consider possible compromises. We are in a working mood," Medinsky said.

At the same time, according to Russian media, the Russian delegation is reportedly still waiting for the Ukrainian side to arrive for the talks in Istanbul.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

