Zelenskyy addresses Putin from Ankara airport: "I’m here". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Putin during his visit to Turkey.

He made the statement ahead of his meeting with Erdoğan, according to Censor.NET.

When asked if he had anything to say to Putin, the president replied:

"I'm here. I think that says enough."

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that after the meeting, he would decide whether to fly to Istanbul for talks with the Russian delegation.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Istanbul talks: Waiting to see who arrives from Russia before deciding next steps