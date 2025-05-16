Ukrainian Air Force reported loss of contact with F-16: pilot successfully ejected

On May 16, 2025, at about 03:30 a.m., contact with the F-16 was lost. The Ukrainian fighter jet was performing a mission to repel an enemy air attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the pilot destroyed three air targets and was working on the fourth, using an aircraft gun. However, an emergency situation arose on board. The pilot diverted the aircraft away from the settlement and successfully ejected.

Thanks to the prompt work of the search and rescue team, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated.

The pilot's condition is satisfactory, he is in a safe place, and his life and health are not in danger. A commission has been appointed to objectively clarify all the circumstances and has already begun its work.

