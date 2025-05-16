"Shahed" attack on Odesa region: 3 people injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. Two districts of the region are under attack.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at night, the occupiers attacked Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

"The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. Fires broke out in several places, which were promptly extinguished by our rescuers.



Three people were injured: one man, after receiving medical treatment, continues to be treated on an outpatient basis, another wounded man is in moderate condition, and the injured woman is in an extremely serious condition. Our doctors are fighting for their lives and health," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service also published photos of the aftermath of the hostile attack.

