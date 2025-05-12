Shaheds attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: man was wounded, houses and infrastructure damaged (updated)

On the morning of 12 May 2025, the enemy attacked the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa region using attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi City Council.

As noted, the Russian strike on the city damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, including private homes.

Rescuers and public utilities are currently eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

It is also noted that an operational response headquarters has been set up on the ground floor of the city council building at 56 Mykhailivska Street.

Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

Updated information

Later, the RMA clarified that the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an administrative building and a fire station. A man was injured in one of the damaged private houses. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

All authorised services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, and law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region

According to the Air Force, a total of 55 out of 108 "Shaheds" were destroyed, and another 30 drones were lost in the area.