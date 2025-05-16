Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled assault attacks of occupiers in Kharkiv region and other directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian occupiers have intensified assault operations in the Kharkiv direction, conducting probing attacks near Kudiivka and Vysoka Yaruha, and launched an attack on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trehubov, the enemy used a car and six motorcycles during the offensive near Hlyboke, but Ukrainian defenders destroyed all the equipment along with the personnel.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near Putnykove, Novoosynove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation near Olhivka, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna, but all attacks were repelled.

Attempts to advance in the Serebrianskyi forestry were also unsuccessful.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy lost the initiative near Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in the areas of Predtechyno, Deliivka, Malynivka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. An enemy tank and two motorcycles were destroyed near Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy's assault actions in the vicinity of numerous localities were also unsuccessful. No Ukrainian positions were lost. The military destroyed a car and four motorcycles near Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to push the defenders out in the areas of Bahatyry and Kostyantynopil, but to no avail.

