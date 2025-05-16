1 965 7
US representative will not participate in Russia-Ukraine talks - BBC
Director of Political Planning Michael Anton is not likely to participate in the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.
This is reported by the BBC, Censor.NET reports.
"According to my information, American official Michael Anton, a senior Rubio aide, will not attend the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey meeting at lunchtime. He will first hold a separate meeting with Medinsky from the Russian delegation," the newspaper's correspondent notes.
Earlier, the media reported that the United States would be represented at the talks in Istanbul by Director of Policy Planning Michael Anton.
