Trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, US, and Turkey have started in Istanbul. VIDEO

Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey begin trilateral delegation talks in Istanbul.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine would take place at 12:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of 11 May, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on 15 May.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on 15 May. He also said that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

On 15 May, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Later it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

RosSIA later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to 16 May.

