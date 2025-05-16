US will be represented at talks in Istanbul by Director of Policy Planning Michael Anton

The United States will be represented at the talks in Istanbul by Michael Anton, Director of Political Planning at the State Department.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, a State Department spokesman said this.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine would take place at 12:30 Kyiv time.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul were postponed to May 16.

