Russians attacked intercity bus in Sumy region, 9 people killed (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 17 May, Russian invaders attacked intercity bus near Bilopillia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

"The enemy attacked civilian transport. Passengers were injured.

Medics and rescue services immediately arrived at the scene. The injured are being treated.

More information will be provided later," the statement said.

Later, Ihor Kalchenko, the head of the RMA, said that eight people had been killed as a result of the Russians' cynical attack on the bus.

"Five people were injured. They were immediately hospitalised. A rescue operation is underway," the statement said.

Update

As of 7:45 a.m., 9 people were killed in the Russian strike, the National Police of Ukraine reported. Another 4 were injured.

"The occupiers targeted a bus carrying civilians. This is not just another shelling - it is a cynical war crime. The Russian army has once again struck a civilian object, disregarding all norms of international law and humanity.

Police investigative teams are working at the scene of the tragedy. Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the shelling, collecting evidence, and recording every criminal trace. Everything is done to ensure that every perpetrator is found and brought to justice," the police said.





