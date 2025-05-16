ENG
Russian forces attack Kherson and region with drones and artillery throughout day: 10 injured

On May 16, Russian forces attacked Kherson and the Kherson region throughout the day using drones and artillery, injuring 10 people. A train station and a humanitarian vehicle were also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military District Administration.

Kherson

  • Three social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration were injured in shelling in the Tsentralnyi District. A 33-year-old man sustained blast trauma and a shoulder contusion. Two others, aged 36 and 40, experienced acute stress reactions. All received medical assistance and will continue treatment as outpatients.
  • A 43-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone strike in the Tsentralnyi District. He sustained a blast injury, a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the leg. He was hospitalized.

  • Another civilian was confirmed injured in a Russian drone strike in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi District. A 61-year-old man is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital after suffering blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to the leg.

  • A 46-year-old man also sustained injuries in a separate incident. He went to the hospital on his own and was diagnosed with blast trauma and a concussion.

  • At around 6:00 p.m., Russian forces once again attacked Kherson with drones. A 28-year-old man was wounded in the Tsentralnyi District and diagnosed with blast trauma. He is currently undergoing further medical examinations.

  • At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 72-year-old man in the Korabelnyi District. He sustained blast and cranial trauma, a concussion, and head abrasions. Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene. He refused hospitalization.

Beryslav

  • The Russian occupation army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a resident of Beryslav. The 72-year-old man sustained blast trauma, a concussion, and a forearm injury. He received the necessary medical assistance.

Antonivka

  • A resident of Antonivka sought medical attention after coming under a Russian drone strike the day before. The 76-year-old man was diagnosed with blast trauma and a concussion. Doctors provided the necessary care and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Urozhaine

It was also reported that Russia struck the train station in Kherson, damaging the building and one of the railcars.

