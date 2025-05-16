Russian forces attack Kherson and region with drones and artillery throughout day: 10 injured

On May 16, Russian forces attacked Kherson and the Kherson region throughout the day using drones and artillery, injuring 10 people. A train station and a humanitarian vehicle were also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military District Administration.

Kherson

Three social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration were injured in shelling in the Tsentralnyi District. A 33-year-old man sustained blast trauma and a shoulder contusion. Two others, aged 36 and 40, experienced acute stress reactions. All received medical assistance and will continue treatment as outpatients.

A 43-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone strike in the Tsentralnyi District. He sustained a blast injury, a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the leg. He was hospitalized.

Another civilian was confirmed injured in a Russian drone strike in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi District. A 61-year-old man is currently undergoing surgery in the hospital after suffering blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to the leg.

A 46-year-old man also sustained injuries in a separate incident. He went to the hospital on his own and was diagnosed with blast trauma and a concussion.

At around 6:00 p.m., Russian forces once again attacked Kherson with drones. A 28-year-old man was wounded in the Tsentralnyi District and diagnosed with blast trauma. He is currently undergoing further medical examinations.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 72-year-old man in the Korabelnyi District. He sustained blast and cranial trauma, a concussion, and head abrasions. Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene. He refused hospitalization.

Beryslav

The Russian occupation army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a resident of Beryslav. The 72-year-old man sustained blast trauma, a concussion, and a forearm injury. He received the necessary medical assistance.

Antonivka

A resident of Antonivka sought medical attention after coming under a Russian drone strike the day before. The 76-year-old man was diagnosed with blast trauma and a concussion. Doctors provided the necessary care and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Urozhaine

At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a Russian FPV drone attacked a truck carrying humanitarian aid in the village of Urozhayne. The aid was being delivered by the organization ADRA Ukraine. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

It was also reported that Russia struck the train station in Kherson, damaging the building and one of the railcars.