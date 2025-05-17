In Toretsk direction, Russians are focusing their efforts on flank attacks - OTG "Luhansk"

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector is not decreasing, 170 combat engagements were registered last week. The enemy focused on flag attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk military operation, on ArmyTV.

"The vast majority of enemy assaults have been recorded in the Toretsk sector. Moreover, the occupants are actively trying not only to storm the city itself, but also to conduct flanking attacks," he said.

Recently, Russia has also been using motorized vehicles and partially heavy armored vehicles to attack the city, which is supposed to clear the way for motorcyclists.

"In the northern part, where the 28th separate mechanized [brigade] is stationed, along with its attached units, the enemy has concentrated numerous efforts there, including recently with the use of motorized vehicles. There were attempts to mine the path for motorcycles with a tank and two armored personnel carriers, and they destroyed that tank with a large number of FPV drones. Now they have thinned out the equipment a bit, and the day before yesterday there were again assaults with the use of motorized vehicles of 6 units, and again they were destroyed by the 28th [brigade]," said Zaporozhets.

Instead, the enemy is firing intensively at the central part of Toretsk with artillery.

