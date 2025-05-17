Putin rejected 22-point peace plan developed by US and Ukraine - FT

The United States, with the participation of Ukraine and Europe, developed a 22-point peace plan to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to discuss these peace initiatives.

According to three sources, last week, senior Russian officials told US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that Putin did not want to discuss the 22-point peace plan that Witkoff had developed with the participation of representatives of Ukraine and Europe.

This allegedly led to Trump's special envoy postponing his next trip to Putin this week, although a person close to him claims that no further trip was planned at all.

The plan that Vitkoff brought and wanted to discuss included 22 points. The next day, Ukrainian and American officials discussed the same points in a telephone conversation.

Ukraine was represented by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the United States by Vitkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

It is not yet known what kind of peace plan the FT is writing about. Previously, the media only wrote about the plan between Ukraine and Europe, which was passed on to Trump.

After that, the newspaper writes, the pace of diplomatic activity picked up. European and Ukrainian leaders met to call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, warning Putin of harsh new sanctions if he fails to meet the US-backed demand.

The journalists also noted that the Russian dictator's reluctance to participate in the main peace talks has become more apparent in recent days, even to those in the Donald Trump administration who had previously been sympathetic to Putin.

According to officials familiar with the talks, Vladimir Putin took a big risk last week by slowly pushing U.S. negotiators toward a peace proposal and then refusing to attend talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey that he publicly initiated himself.