Ankara will make efforts to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan

Turkey intends to make efforts to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Censor.NET reports citing Clash Report.

"Ankara will make efforts to continue negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

No more is known about Erdogan 's statement at this time.

Earlier, Erdogan, commenting on the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, said: it is very important to encourage the parties without imposing anything on them.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.

