Italy intends to approve the eleventh military aid package for Ukraine, which will include 400 M113 armored personnel carriers.

This is reported by il Giornale, Censor.NET informs with reference to espreso.

It is noted that Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto presented the eleventh package of military assistance that Italy plans to transfer to Ukraine to the Committee on Public Security.

It should include a satellite surveillance system, which is necessary for planning intelligence operations, as well as 400 armored tracked vehicles of the M113 type.

According to the publication, the Italian army has been using such armored personnel carriers since the 1970s and they are still in service in a number of countries, including Israel.

The authors also noted that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine received several hundred M113 tracked armored personnel carriers and their modifications, including the YPR-765 and M577 Command Post Carrier, from various NATO countries.

According to the Ukrainian side, the M113 tracked armored personnel carriers provided by Western partners have proven to be "reliable resources" for the army. The light armor and maneuverability of these vehicles have a positive impact on the performance of combat missions on the front line.

Thanks to their compact size, low training requirements for use in combat, and modifications such as the anti-drone nets often seen on the vehicles, the M113s are effective in transporting troops to designated areas and evacuating the wounded from the battlefield.