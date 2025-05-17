Due to heavy losses, the Russian command is reassigning nearly all servicemembers to assault units — including professional artillerymen.

"The enemy, of course, in these assault operations involves already trained soldiers who have undergone a certain training course at training centers located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, temporarily occupied Crimea. He has assembled a certain number of such assault aircraft and is conducting these assault operations, but their number is running out. According to our intelligence, over the past few days, their command has begun to transfer servicemen from other units, including logistics units, anti-aircraft gunners, engineers and even artillerymen to these assault groups," said the military.

Voloshyn explained that the reason for such actions by the Russian command is not only the lack of attack aircraft, but also effective counter-battery fighting by Ukrainian defenders.

"Why even artillerymen? Because they are the most trained officers - the battery commander, the deputy division commander. Why did they start transferring these artillerymen to attack aircraft? This is the result of the active work of Ukrainian artillery, which has had some success in counter-battery combat, destroying Russian weapons," explained the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

The Russians are immediately transferring those artillerymen who are left without guns to attack aircraft.

"The Russian command is transferring those artillerymen who are left without their artillery systems, without their guns, howitzers, to attack aircraft because they are short of them. And the Russian command is trying to drive everyone they have in order to enter the Dnipropetrovs'k region," Voloshyn said.

