Russian troops strike at Orikhiv: two women wounded
Two women were wounded as a result of today's hostile attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the Russians attacked the city in the afternoon. Two women were wounded - 52 and 72 years old. They have contusions and explosive shrapnel wounds.
The victims are being transported to a hospital. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.
No further information is available at this time.
