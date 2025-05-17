If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must immediately agree to ceasefire - Lammy

Russia must immediately agree to a complete ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

This was written by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am shocked by the Russian attack in Sumy region, just a few hours after the talks in Turkey. If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," Lammy emphasized.

As a reminder, on the morning of May 17, a Russian drone attacked a bus with civilians. As of 8 am, nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Later it became known that the people in the attacked bus were on their way to evacuation, most of the dead were women of retirement age.

