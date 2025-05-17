Attack on Odesa region on May 16: 55-year-old woman dies in hospital

On the night of May 16, the occupiers attacked Odesa and the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts. One of the victims was seriously injured, and doctors fought for her life.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman who was seriously injured in an enemy attack died in the hospital today," the statement said.

Two more people were injured in the Russian attack. One man, after receiving medical care, continues to be treated on an outpatient basis, and another wounded man is in a moderate condition.

Read more: Russian attack on bus in Bilopilla immediately after talks reveals Kremlin’s true intentions - Polish Foreign Ministry