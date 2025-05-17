Russian attack on bus in Bilopilla immediately after talks reveals Kremlin’s true intentions - Polish Foreign Ministry

Poland has expressed condolences to Ukraine over the attack by Russian troops on a bus in the Sumy region, which killed 9 people and injured 7 others.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

"We express our condolences to the Ukrainian families of the victims of the Russian attack on the bus near Sumy. Their death - immediately after peace talks - reveals the Kremlin's true intentions," the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As a reminder, on the morning of May 17, a Russian drone attacked a bus with civilians. As of 8 am, nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Later, it became known that the people in the attacked bus were on their way to evacuation, most of the victims were women of retirement age.