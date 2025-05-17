Chairs in Istanbul hadn’t even been cleared when Kremlin killed 9 civilians in Sumy region, - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

By attacking a bus in Bilopillia, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrated how much he really wants peace.

This was announced on the social network X by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"In Istanbul, they had not even removed the chairs after the ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, when the Kremlin killed 9 civilians in the Sumy region," he said.

"People (were traveling - Ed.) in a bus with their families. This is how serious Putin is about the peace talks. The Kremlin does not want peace. It wants war," Lipavsky emphasized.

On the morning of May 17, a Russian drone attacked a bus with civilians. As of 8 am, nine people were killed. A three-day mourning period was announced in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

Later it became known that the people in the attacked bus were on their way to evacuation, most of the dead were women of retirement age.

