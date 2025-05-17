Trump: Putin would be in Kyiv "in five hours" if Russian tanks hadn’t gotten stuck in mud

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin failed to capture Kyiv "in five hours" in February 2022 because Russian troops were hampered by nature.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this in an interview with Fox News.

"I think Putin is tired of all this. He looks bad, and he wants to look good. Don't forget that this was supposed to be over in a week. And if he hadn't gotten stuck in the mud with his army tanks, he would have been in Kyiv in about five hours," the White House chief said.

In addition, Trump said that he did not think a peace agreement could be concluded without him.

"And I've always felt that there can't be a meeting without me, because I don't think a deal will be made. We (Trump and Putin - ed.) have to meet, and I think we'll probably schedule a meeting because I'm tired of other people going around and meeting and everything else," he added.

In the same interview, Trump said that Vladimir Putin is eager to reach an agreement, and called Volodymyr Zelenskyy's lack of "trump cards" the main obstacle to peace, not him.