Rubio delivers "strong message" from Trump to Lavrov on U.S. commitment to achieving lasting end to war – State Department

The U.S. Department of State has disclosed the content of a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that took place on Saturday, May 17.

This is stated in a statement by the US State Department, Censor.NET reports.

"Secretary of State Rubio welcomed the agreement on the exchange of prisoners reached during the talks between Ukraine and Russia on May 16 in Istanbul and conveyed a strong message from President Trump: The United States is committed to a lasting end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way to do so," the State Department said in a press release.

Rubio also reiterated Donald Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio discussed the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the phone.