Rubio discusses ending Russian-Ukrainian war with representatives of Holy See in Vatican City

On Saturday, May 17, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Holy See officials Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi on the eve of Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass. Among the topics of conversation was the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Rubio announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States values its partnership with the Holy See as we work to promote religious freedom around the world and end the Russian-Ukrainian war," the head of American diplomacy wrote.

The day before, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a negotiation platform between Ukraine and Russia.

