Enemy has advanced near Lobkove, Berezivka and Oleksandropil, - DeepState

Oleksandropil

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated! The enemy has advanced near Lobkove (a village in the Stepnohirsk village community of Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), Berezivka (a village in the Illinivka village community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Oleksandropol (a village in the Illinivka village community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Lobkove map
Lobkove

Berezivka map
Berezivka

Oleksandropil

