6 817 25
Enemy has advanced near Lobkove, Berezivka and Oleksandropil, - DeepState
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated! The enemy has advanced near Lobkove (a village in the Stepnohirsk village community of Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), Berezivka (a village in the Illinivka village community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Oleksandropol (a village in the Illinivka village community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password