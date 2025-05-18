Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine to meet with Pope Leo XIV in Rome

The new Pope Leo XIV will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska after the first Mass on Sunday, May 18.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the Ukrainian delegation in Rome told Interfax-Ukraine.

"After the mass, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mrs. Olena Zelenska will have an audience with Pope Leo XIV," the delegation said.

Zelenskyy will be the first foreign leader to meet with the Pope after officially taking office.

Earlier, Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy attended the Pope's enthronement. It was reported that Zelenskyy greeted U.S. Vice President Jay de Vance. This was their first meeting since Zelenskyy's visit to Washington in February.