Witkoff believes Trump-Putin conversation will be "successful"

Special Representative of the US President Steve Witkoff expects that US leader Donald Trump will have a "successful" phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday, May 19.

He said this in the This Week program on ABC News.

According to Witkoff, the conversation between the leaders of the United States and Russia "will be very important in determining where we are and how we will conclude these negotiations."

"I believe the president will have a successful phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. They know each other. The president is determined to do something here... if he can't do it, no one can," said the Trump special representative.

The host also asked Witkoff whether he shared Vice President J.D. Vance's view that "the Russians are demanding too much in the negotiations."

"I think in these negotiations, people take certain positions... The art here is to narrow this, you know, wide gap between the parties. And I think we have done that to a certain extent. To a certain extent, each side is... you know, defining their positions. And I think that Monday will go a long way in determining where we are and how we will conclude these negotiations," the American official said when asked.

As a reminder, on Saturday, May 17, US President Donald Trump said that on Monday, May 19, he would hold phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.