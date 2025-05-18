Stubb after his conversation with Trump: He’s losing patience, but in right way

Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke about his telephone conversations with the leaders of the United States and Ukraine that took place the day before.

This is reported by the European Parliament with reference to STT, Censor.NET informs.

According to Stubb, on the evening of May 17, he had a long phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, and on the morning of Sunday, May 18, he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Zelenskyy is patient, but Trump is starting to lose patience, but in the right direction, that is, in the direction of Putin," the Finnish president said of his conversations with the leaders of the United States and Ukraine.

Stubb also noted that Ukraine's allies are constantly trying to convey to Trump that Ukraine is capable of waging a defensive war, and the situation in Russia is worse than expected.

In addition, the Finnish leader expressed confidence that despite the fluctuations in international diplomacy over the past two weeks, the situation for Ukraine has changed for the better.