Macron after talks with Trump and European leaders: Putin must agree to unconditional ceasefire tomorrow

Before speaking with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Macron wrote about this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"A new exchange of remarks tonight with the US President, together with Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz and Giorgia Meloni, after our discussions in Kyiv and then in Tirana. Tomorrow, President Putin must prove that he really wants peace and accept the unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by President Trump, which is supported by Ukraine and Europe," the French leader stressed.

As a reminder, Trump plans to hold phone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 19 May.