Russian forces shell Siversk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Kramatorsk: one woman killed, five injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of May 19, 2025, Russian forces shelled Siversk in Donetsk region using tube artillery. A munition hit the house of an 86-year-old woman. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Lyman also came under Russian fire. A civilian vehicle was hit in the affected area. The driver and a female passenger sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The type of weapon used is being identified.

Another civilian was injured in Kostiantynivka. Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on the city. The man suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He was at home at the time of the attack.

"Later, the aggressor state's army dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPC module on a residential area in Kramatorsk. A 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were injured. Both suffered blast injuries and contusions. Medical aid was provided," the statement reads.

Residential buildings and a car were damaged in the settlements.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document the occupiers' cynical attacks on civilians.









