News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
Enemy has struck Kramatorsk: there are casualties. PHOTO

Today, on 19 May 2025, Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, was hit by an enemy attack.

This was announced by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the private sector has been hit.

According to preliminary information, there are victims.

Kramatorsk after the shelling on 19 May

"We are establishing the consequences of the Russian shelling, all relevant services are working," the mayor said.

