Enemy shells Kramatorsk: private sector under attack

Today, on May 11, at 12:55, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy hit the private sector area.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"We are investigating the consequences," the mayor said.

