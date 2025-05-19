EU-UK partnership opens up new opportunities for joint efforts to support Ukraine’s defense industry, - von der Leyen

On May 19, in London, following the EU-UK summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the opening of a new chapter in relations between the parties aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The partnership was based on a joint order for military capabilities to be supplied to Ukraine, as well as direct investment in the domestic defense industry.

"This will contribute to the growth of cooperation in security and defense initiatives covering many topics - in the defense industry, but also in military mobility, peacekeeping and crisis management, countering hybrid threats - to name just a few. This is the first step towards the UK's participation in the European defense investment program SAFE, which provides 150 billion euros of loans for joint procurement. Our security and defense partnership opens the door to such a joint order," von der Leyen said.

According to the President of the European Commission, such a joint effort will increase the readiness of armies, eliminate gaps in military capabilities, and improve the interoperability of the armed forces of Europe and the United Kingdom in joint operations. At the same time, further steps are needed from both sides to fully realize this plan.