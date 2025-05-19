Former OPFL deputy, who worked for enemy during occupation of Dvorichna, sentenced in absentia

A former MP from the OPFL, who collaborated with the occupiers during the occupation of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region, was sentenced to 10 years.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

What punishment awaits the traitor?

With the support of the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in the Kharkiv region, the court found the 51-year-old woman guilty of collaboration (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was sentenced to 9 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions in state and/or local government bodies or bodies providing public services, including positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative and economic functions, for a period of 10 years with confiscation of property.

Voluntarily cooperated with the enemy

Prosecutors proved that a woman who was elected as a deputy in 2020 from the Dvorichna village from the Opposition Platform - For Life political party, which is currently banned in Ukraine, voluntarily decided to work for the enemy during the occupation of the village by the Russian armed forces.

In July 2022, the defendant took the position of "acting head of the Dvorichna territorial administration" of the so-called "Military and Civil Administration of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region".

The collaborator ensured the work of the department she headed, in particular, she was responsible for recruiting and paying salaries to subordinate employees. She also passed on information about the premises, which were later converted by the invaders into enterprises and institutions.

Currently hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation

The trial of the criminal proceedings was conducted in the absence of the defendant (in absentia). Since the convicted person is currently hiding from Ukrainian justice in the territory of the Russian Federation, the term of her sentence will be calculated from the moment of her actual detention. As long as she evades punishment, the statute of limitations is suspended. The convict is on the wanted list.

The guilty verdict was delivered by the Industrial District Court of Kharkiv. The appeal period is currently underway.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Kupiansk District Police Department of the Main National Police in the Kharkiv region with the operational support of the SSU Office in Kharkiv region.