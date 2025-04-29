Official of Pervomaiskyi City Council turned out to be agent of Russian Federation and spied on defenders of southern region, - SSU. PHOTO

SSU CI detained another Russian agent in Mykolaiv region. It was a 57-year-old employee of one of the departments of Pervomaisk City Council who was spying on the defenders of the southern region.

The SSU detained her while she was at a meeting with her superiors and colleagues.

What did the investigation find?

According to the case file, the traitor tried to identify the "new" locations of the Armed Forces units, where they had moved from their standard base points after the start of the full-scale war.

During her reconnaissance missions, the agent also recorded the routes, number and names of military equipment of the Defence Forces heading to the frontline.

She "dumped" the information she collected into a spy chatbot administered by a traitor, Sergei Lebedev (alias "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in Donetsk.

"The enemy 'administrator' sent the received intelligence to his curators from two Russian special services - the FSB and the military intelligence of the aggressor country.

The enemy was preparing an air strike

The occupiers planned to use the intelligence information to prepare new series of Russian missile and drone attacks on the territory of the region.

SSU officers were proactive and detained the suspect.

During the searches, the SSU seized computer equipment and mobile phones, which the offender used in subversive activities in favour of the occupiers.

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a pro-Russian blogger, "Lokhmatyi", who became an FSB agent and corrected Russian missile strikes via a telegram channel, was served with a notice of suspicion.