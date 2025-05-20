Britain imposes large-scale sanctions against Russia

The UK has announced the imposition of "major sanctions" against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the British government's website.

The restrictions will affect 100 sanctioned targets in the Russian military, energy, financial sectors and those who are waging Putin's information war against Ukraine.

The UK and partners are also working to tighten oil price caps, further restricting critical oil revenues for Putin's war machine, it added.

"Today’s action targets 46 financial institutions that help Russian attempts to evade sanctions, as well as the St Petersburg Currency Exchange, and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency which insures Russian banks. These new sanctions will further isolate the Russian economy and disrupt Russia’s revenue streams.

Finally, the UK will also sanction 18 more ships in the ‘shadow fleet’ carrying Russians oil, along with the fleet’s enablers," the statement says.

As a reminder, on 20 May 2025, the European Union approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

