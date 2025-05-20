Latvian Defense Minister Spruds: EU should increase assistance to Ukraine. There is commitment to reach 40 billion euros in 2025

Ukraine should negotiate with Russia only from a position of strength, and for this, Europe should provide it with a powerful army and a developed defense industry.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Latvia fulfills its task - 0.25% of GDP is allocated for military assistance to Ukraine. We train Ukrainian soldiers. We believe that a well-trained, well-equipped Ukrainian army is the best guarantee of security and sustainable peace in Ukraine," Spruds emphasized.

In his opinion, Europe should significantly increase the amount of assistance, as the previously determined 20 billion euros is not enough.

"I believe we should exceed this amount. There are also more ambitious commitments to reach 40 billion euros this year. And this is what we can and should do. If everyone allocates 0.25% of GDP, as we do, we can easily achieve this financial contribution for Ukraine," the minister said.

He also called for investing directly in Ukrainian military production.

"Ukrainian industry can produce many things. And here again we are talking about a financial contribution, investment in industry, which is crucial for Ukraine to be able to continue its military efforts and ultimately win this war," Spruds said.

The minister emphasized that Russia does not seek peace, and its strategy is expansion and forceful advancement.

"Russia is starting to move, cutting off piece by piece, this is its strategic territorial movement. This regime does not want peace because it started the war. So we must act from a position of strength, negotiate from a position of strength, these principles are an integral part of diplomatic efforts," he added.