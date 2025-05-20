59% of Americans believe Trump is not tough enough on Putin - poll

59% of Americans believe that US President Donald Trump's position on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is not tough enough.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

Thus, 66% of voters believe that Putin is playing games and leading the United States and the West to a dead end, while 62% of voters believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sincerely wants to end the war.

At the same time, Americans are split on whether they are satisfied with Trump's negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, depending on their political preferences: 79% of Republicans are satisfied, while 76% of Democrats and 55% of independents are dissatisfied.

Read more: Trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS