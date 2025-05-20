Ukraine must join NATO – it’s matter of Poland’s security, not personal preferences, says Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sharply criticized the country’s largest opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), for what he called a sudden change in its position on Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Polskie Radio.

During his address to the Sejm, Tusk accused PiS politicians of abruptly shifting their stance.

"Law and Justice politicians changed their views overnight. Just yesterday, they supported Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and today they back a candidate who openly opposes it," Tusk stated.

He was referring to presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by PiS. Nawrocki has expressed his readiness to sign a declaration proposed by Sławomir Mentzen, leader of the far-right Confederation party, which includes a provision to block Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Tusk recalled that former President Lech Kaczyński, a historic PiS leader, had been a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

"I know this stance may not be popular today. Your candidate says: ‘No, Ukraine must not join NATO under any circumstances’—as if this were a matter of personal preferences. But this is a matter of our vital security," Tusk stressed.