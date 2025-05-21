Trump misjudged his influence on Putin - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that US President Donald Trump has misjudged his influence on dictator Vladimir Putin.

The statement was made after a telephone conversation between the two leaders did not bring any progress in the peace talks on Ukraine.

"I suspect that he misjudged his negotiating position," the minister said.

Earlier, Donald Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterward, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and war.

