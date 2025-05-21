ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10211 visitors online
News Trump and Putin’s conversation
4 364 30

Trump misjudged his influence on Putin - Pistorius

Trump misjudged his influence on Putin. Pistorius’ statement

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that US President Donald Trump has misjudged his influence on dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The statement was made after a telephone conversation between the two leaders did not bring any progress in the peace talks on Ukraine.

"I suspect that he misjudged his negotiating position," the minister said.

Earlier, Donald Trump had a more than two-hour conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Afterward, he said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and war.

Read more: EU is discussing increasing aid to Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities - Pistorius

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3628) Trump Donald (2183) Boris Pistorius (144)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 