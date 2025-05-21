Russians shell Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery: 86-year-old man wounded
On the afternoon of May 21, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
An 86-year-old local resident came under fire. According to the regional authorities, the man was in the building at the time of the attack. As a result of the shelling, he sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries.
The victim was treated on the spot by an ambulance crew.
