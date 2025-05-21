ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11815 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
312 0

Russians shell Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery: 86-year-old man wounded

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

On the afternoon of May 21, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

An 86-year-old local resident came under fire. According to the regional authorities, the man was in the building at the time of the attack. As a result of the shelling, he sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries.

The victim was treated on the spot by an ambulance crew.

Read more: Russians attacked Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhzhia: driver and passenger injured

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Kherson (1263) Khersonska region (2291) Khersonskyy district (346)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 