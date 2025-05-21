ENG
News Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Russians attacked Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhzhia: driver and passenger injured

Russians attacked Ukrposhta vehicle

On May 21, Russian troops fired on the frontline village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports .

It is noted that a company car of Ukrposhta came under attack.

According to Fedorov, the occupiers attacked from an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, the driver and passenger of the postal vehicle were injured. The victims are being provided with all necessary medical care.

shoot out (14488) Ukrposhta (25) Zaporizka region (1415) Vasylivskyy district (74) Prymorske (11)
