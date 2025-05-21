ENG
Russian drone hits Kherson: 64-year-old man injured

On the morning of May 21, a 64-year-old local resident was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, around 9:00 am, the man turned to the doctors. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion, and head wound.

The victim is under medical supervision, his condition is assessed as light.

