Russian drone hits Kherson: 64-year-old man injured
On the morning of May 21, a 64-year-old local resident was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports .
As noted, around 9:00 am, the man turned to the doctors. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion, and head wound.
The victim is under medical supervision, his condition is assessed as light.
