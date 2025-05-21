Italian National Legion member killed in war in Ukraine: body on occupied territory

An Italian citizen who served in the National Legion was killed during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to le Repubblica.

According to the Italian publication, the body of the deceased is currently in the temporarily occupied territory controlled by Russia. Because of this, it is still impossible to return him. Despite the lack of official confirmation, his comrades-in-arms have already informed his family of his death. Formally, the Italian is considered missing.

"His fellow soldiers are already mourning his death, but are waiting for his family to decide whether to tell them the details of his battle, which ended in tragedy," the publication says.

According to le Repubblica, this is the sixth death of an Italian citizen who fought on the side of Ukraine in the war against the Russian occupiers.

See more: Master of Sports in modern pentathlon Illia Kovalov killed in action while defending Ukraine. PHOTO