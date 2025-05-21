Suspect extradited from Germany in case over seizure of state-owned land near Kyiv worth nearly UAH 2 billion – SAPO

Law enforcement authorities have secured the extradition to Ukraine of a former head of the Main Department of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (StateGeoCadastre) in Kyiv region, who is suspected in a case involving the misappropriation of land worth over UAH 1.8 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office, secured the extradition of the former official, who is suspected of unlawfully acquiring nearly 920 hectares of land in the city of Fastiv and approximately 284 hectares belonging to the state-owned enterprise "Pushcha-Vodytsia" near Kyiv. The total value of the land exceeds UAH 1.8 billion.

The extradition was carried out in cooperation with the competent authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Poland.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine resumed direct negotiations, taking first step towards peace - Wang Yi

The suspect had been wanted under an international warrant since March 5, 2024. In March 2025, she was detained on the territory of Germany.

She was transferred into NABU custody at the Krakivets-Korczowa international road border crossing point.

An investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion filed by a NABU detective and approved by a SAPO prosecutor, imposing a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the option of release on bail set at UAH 10 million. If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to procedural obligations as determined by the court.

Read more: Family of former head of Kharkiv regional TCR found to possess unjustified assets worth UAH 4.8 million: SAPO seeks confiscation

As reported earlier, in August 2023, NABU and SAPO served notices of suspicion to five individuals in this case.

Among the suspects are: a former deputy director of the state enterprise "Main Research and Design Institute of Land Management" (identified as the scheme’s organizer), two former officials of the Main Department of the StateGeoCadastre in Kyiv region (as executors), and two individuals linked to the former leadership of StateGeoCadastre (as accomplices).