All 45 categories of Register of Damage expected to be opened by year-end – Shmyhal

Work is currently underway to open all 45 categories of the Register of Damage by the end of 2025.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

"Ukraine is grateful to our partners who help fund non-military expenditures and thus support our internal resilience and the strength of our home front in the fight against the aggressor. At the same time, we insist that Russia must pay for all its crimes — not only through individual accountability of perpetrators, but also financially," the Prime Minister stated.

He reminded that the International Register of Damage caused by Russian aggression has already received more than 27,500 claims from Ukrainian citizens. At present, claims can be submitted under ten categories of damage — including damage or destruction of real estate, bodily injuries, death of relatives and loved ones, torture, and unlawful detention.

"We are working to ensure that all 45 categories of the Register of Damage are open by the end of the year," Shmyhal added.

