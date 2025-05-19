More than 27.5 thousand applications to register of damage caused by Russian aggression received - Ministry of Justice

The International Register of Damage caused by the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation has already received more than 27,500 applications,

This is reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The register, which was launched in April 2024, became the first element of a global mechanism for compensation for war-related damage. Its purpose is to document and ensure future compensation to affected individuals and legal entities.

Ukraine, in cooperation with its international partners, continues to implement a full-fledged compensation mechanism, including a special commission to review claims and a compensation fund.

In addition, a new, tenth category of claims has recently been announced, which relates to damage or destruction of non-residential real estate as a result of hostilities.

