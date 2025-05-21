Lavrov says there will be no truce without preconditions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there will be no ceasefire without preconditions in the "process of settling the war in Ukraine".

He said this in a speech in Armenia, as quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, when we are told: "Let's have a ceasefire, and then we'll see," no, guys! We've already been in these stories, we don't want to do it again," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov also listed European leaders in a derogatory format and said that they were allegedly "hysterically demanding" that the United States join anti-Russian actions.

"Macrons, Starmers, von der Leyens and other European leaders who are now hysterically demanding that the United States join the anti-Russian actions and increase the number of sanctions are just giving them away," he said, mentioning the 17th package of sanctions against Russia recently introduced by the European Union.

In addition, he said that the ceasefire is supposedly aimed at rearming Ukraine's armed forces by European countries.

"A ceasefire without any conditions for a month or even longer, so that we can rearm Ukraine in a calm atmosphere, so that Ukraine can strengthen its defense positions," Radio Liberty quoted Lavrov as saying.