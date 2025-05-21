No signs of swift end to war in Ukraine – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he currently sees no signs of a swift end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Berlin, as reported by DW and cited by Censor.NET.

"At the moment, there are no indications that this war will end quickly," Merz said.

According to the German chancellor, one can only hope that the conflicting parties will at least be brought together at the Vatican for constructive dialogue.

Merz also emphasized the importance of Germany playing an "active, supportive, and strong" role in peace efforts.

